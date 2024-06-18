Golf: Hitaashee finishes third at Singapore Ladies Masters

Hitaashee Bakshi registered her career-best finish in an international event as she finished third at the US $ 100,000 Singapore Ladies Masters, sanctioned by the China LPGA. Hitaashee shot 1-under 71 totalled 4-under 212 for 54 holes at Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Hitaashee, who began the final day in Tied-fifth place, displayed remarkable patience on a tough final day to finish third behind the winner, China’s 17-year-old Runzhi Pang (72) at 7-under. Fellow Chinese Cai Danlin (74) was second at 6-under.

It was the maiden pro win for the 17-year-old Runzhi, who started the final round one behind Cai but finished one ahead to grab the title. She braved the heat, humidity, and fatigue to win by one shot after surviving a tense closing stretch where she dropped two shots in her last five holes. However, her even-par 72 was just enough to seal victory in a week that had numerous weather interruptions.

Advertisement

Amateur Mahreen Bhatia, making a cut in her maiden start in a pro event outside India, shot a third straight 76 despite carrying the bag herself for a brief period after her caddie fell sick after the second hole. Her mother, Roohi took over as caddie for the last 14 holes.

After completing the second round this morning, the final round, played with a shotgun start to ensure 54 holes, ended in fading light.

Hitaashee, who leads the Hero Order of Merit on her home Tour, capped an 8-week stretch with four Top-20s – three on Thailand LPGA and one in the Philippines besides a mini tour event in Thailand. She rounded off with a superb third place in Singapore.

In the shotgun start Hitaashee, who started from the second hole, parred the first four before dropping a shot on the sixth, her fifth hole, when the ball ricocheted off the bunker wall and went long. She got the shot back on the next hole, the seventh with an eight-foot birdie.

She said, “Then followed a string of 10 frustrating pars but I stayed patient before holing a putt from just under 10 feet on the 18th, my 17th hole.” It was her second birdie of the day and helped her finish solo third.

“I have learnt so much in the last two months and this week was tough with all the stoppages and Laguna is a difficult course. I am proud of the way I handled myself,” said Hitaashee. “I fly straight to Bengaluru and play a practice round and the three-day tournament from Tuesday on the Hero WPG Tour.”

She added, “I am grateful to the Organiser, Lyn Yeo, for giving me an invitation to play here. It was a great experience, and the course was world-class.”

“The biggest challenge for me was the second day when I played 28 holes despite frequent stoppages. I came to the course at 5.30 am and left at past 7.30 pm, but thankfully I finished the second round on Saturday itself.”