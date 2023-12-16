Golf: Aman Raj clinches Jaipur Open title in final-hole thriller

Patna’s Aman Raj clinched the title in a final-hole thriller at the Rs 1 crore Jaipur Open at the Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Aman (65-66-64-66) made a quality chip-putt on the last hole to post an error-free final round of four-under 66 and secure his fourth career win by one shot at a total of 19-under 261. The win was also his third of the year and his second at the Jaipur Open, an event he won previously in 2018.

Greater Noida’s Saptak Talwar (64-65-71-62) and Gurugram’s Sunhit Bishnoi (65-67-68-62) claimed tied second place at 18-under 262 after they shot scores of eight-under 62, the best rounds of the tournament, on Saturday.

The winning cheque of INR 15 lakh lifted Aman Raj from fourth to second position in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking thus keeping his hopes alive of finishing as No. 1 this season. He currently has season’s earnings of INR 84,81,745 and trails the Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chouhan by nearly INR 29 lakh with one event remaining in the season, the year-end TATA Steel Tour Championship next week.

Aman Raj, the overnight leader by two shots, did not have the best of starts on day four as he missed some birdie opportunities from short-range on the greens and managed just one birdie on the front-nine. However, Aman, known to be one of the calmest players on the tour, kept his round together with a couple of crucial par-saves from eight feet on the second and 13th and a chip-in to save par on the 11th.

Aman then began his surge towards the title with his second chip-in of the day on the 14th that resulted in a birdie. He then saw it home with birdies on the 17th and 18th, both par-5s. On the 18th, he emerged victorious after sinking a five-footer following a superb chip shot from over the green.

Saptak Talwar and Sunhit Bishnoi, both lying five off the lead in fourth place after round three, ran Aman close with their terrific rounds of 62 on Saturday. The duo gained two spots to finish tied second.

Rookie Saptak, who was six-under through the first 12 holes, ended the day with an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey to register a career-best joint runner-up finish on the PGTI.

Sunhit mixed nine birdies with a bogey in his final round. He tapped-in for birdies on the last three holes. Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma (64) took fourth place at 17-under 263.

Gurugram’s Dhruv Sheoran (68), overnight second, was a contender for the title after his five birdies on the front-nine. However, his three bogeys on the back-nine put him out of contention as he ended the week in fifth place at 15-under 265.