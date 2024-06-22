Golf: Vani starts with 68, Avani cards 69 and Tvesa gets 71 in Czech Ladies Open

Golf: Diksha Dagar to defend her LET title in Czech Republic
India’s top star on the Ladies European Tour, Diksha Dagar, will defend her title this week at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open.
Vani was lying tied-seventh and was the best Indian, though Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar were even par through nine holes, and they were still on the course.
Indian golfer Vani Kapoor carded a four-under 68 on the first day of the Czech Ladies Open here on Friday. Vani, who has shown flashes of form but not over the full four rounds or a week, looked confident as she had six birdies against two bogeys.
Amateur Avani Prashanth shot 3-under and was T-18 and the others to finish their rounds were Ridhima Dilawari at 2-under 70 and Tvesa Malik had played her round at 1-under 71. Ridhima was T-30 and Tvesa was T-44.
Welsh golfer Chloe Williams had a stunning start with a bogey-free 9-under 63 and Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen carded 7-under 65 with five birdies and an eagle. Alexandra Swayne was the sole third at 6-under 66.
Vani Kapoor began with a flourish on the tenth with birdies on her first two holes. That was followed by a bogey on the 12th, but she found birdies again on the 14th and the 15th. She was three-under through six holes.
On her second nine, she dropped a shot on the first but picked birdies on the seventh and ninth for a solid start.
