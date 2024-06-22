Golf: Vani starts with 68, Avani cards 69 and Tvesa gets 71 in Czech Ladies Open

Indian golfer Vani Kapoor carded a four-under 68 on the first day of the Czech Ladies Open here on Friday. Vani, who has shown flashes of form but not over the full four rounds or a week, looked confident as she had six birdies against two bogeys.

Vani was lying tied-seventh and was the best Indian, though Pranavi Urs and Diksha Dagar were even par through nine holes, and they were still on the course.

Amateur Avani Prashanth shot 3-under and was T-18 and the others to finish their rounds were Ridhima Dilawari at 2-under 70 and Tvesa Malik had played her round at 1-under 71. Ridhima was T-30 and Tvesa was T-44.

Welsh golfer Chloe Williams had a stunning start with a bogey-free 9-under 63 and Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen carded 7-under 65 with five birdies and an eagle. Alexandra Swayne was the sole third at 6-under 66.

Vani Kapoor began with a flourish on the tenth with birdies on her first two holes. That was followed by a bogey on the 12th, but she found birdies again on the 14th and the 15th. She was three-under through six holes.

On her second nine, she dropped a shot on the first but picked birdies on the seventh and ninth for a solid start.