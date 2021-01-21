The IPL teams on Wednesday kickstarted their process for the 2021 edition of Indian Premier League as they released a set of players ahead of the auction.

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was one of the heavyweights who were left by his team. He was among nine players released by Kings XI Punjab. Maxwell was bought for Rs 10.75 crore by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in 2020 but ended up having a dismal run last season.

Maxwell was an outright failure in IPL 2020 and scored just 108 runs at an average of 15.42 across 13 matches. KXIP have also released West Indies fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell, New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham, India batsman Karun Nair and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman.

KXIP Retained players: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel

KXIP Released players: Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sheldon Cottrell, Jimmy Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Tajinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians allowed veteran Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga. He is the all-time highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and was among the seven players whom the Mumbai franchise disassociated themselves from.

Apart from Malinga, MI also released the pace trio of Australia fast bowlers James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile and New Zealand fast bowler Mitch McClenaghan.

Mumbai Indians Retained players: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians Released players: Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh