Glenn Maxwell fires fastest World cup century, Australia pile up 399 for eight against The Netherlands

Glenn Maxwell pulverized the Dutch attack as he hit the fastest World Cup century off just 40 balls enabling Australia to pile up mammoth 399 for 8 in 50 0vers in their ICC World Cup league match against the Netherlands at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday

Maxwell’s blitzkrieg came to an end in the final over with his score on 106 from just 44 balls which was studded with eight fours and eight sixes. He erased the record of South Africa’s Aiden Markram who had scored a century off 49 balls against Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament at the same venue.

The 35-year-old brought up his fifty from 27 balls, and accelerated in breath taking style , taking just 13 further deliveries to reach three figures. His knock came with captain Pat Cummins and they put on 103 runs from 44 balls, with Cummins facing just eight deliveries in that time and scoring eight runs. In the same time Maxwell cracked 91 from 36.

besides Maxwell’s hurricane, David Warner also scored a century (104,93b,11×4,3×6), while Steven Smith(71,63b,9×4,1×6) and Marnus Labuschagne (62,67b,7×4,2×6) chipped in with substantial contributions , but the innings belonged to Maxwell.

Mitchell Marsh fell early, but Warner and Smith put on their fifth 100-plus ODI stand to lay down the platform for a big finish. Labuschagne came on and picked up from where Smith left off but departed soon after his fifty.

Warner eventually got to his second consecutive century, and sixth in World Cups, and then it was all about Glenn Maxwell

Netherlands bowler Bas de Leede suffered the most and earned a dubious distinction of bowling the most expensive spell in the Worlds Cup, 2 for 115 runs in his ten overs .going for two more than Adam Zampa and Mick Lewis’ 113.Logan van Beek took four wickets