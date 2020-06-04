The German Football Federation (DFB) on Wednesday announced that no action would be taken against Bundesliga players who expressed solidarity with George Floyd during matches.

A black civilian, Floyd, was choked to death by a white police officer in Minneapolis, United States of America, last week. The officer, Derek Chauvin, held Floyd down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, “I can’t breathe,” and “please, I can’t breathe”.

His death triggered violent protests across the country after a video of the shocking incident surfaced on social media. Angry mobs of thousands have been taking to the streets in several cities for the last 5-6 days to demand stricter laws and actions against the black killings by the police.

Protests to condemn the killing of Floyd have been staged in cities outside America as well.

The demonstrations spread across the sports fraternity as well with several athletes taking on to the social media to condemn the brutal incident.

In Bundesliga – the only top-flight European football competition going on – few players used it as a platform to express their solidarity for the deceased Floyd which otherwise would have brought sanctions to them.

“The DFB’s control body will take no action against Achraf Hakimi, Jadon Sancho (both of Borussia Dortmund), Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) and Marcus Thuram (Borussia Monchengladbach) for their symbols of solidarity with the recently deceased American George Floyd, and their antiracist messages,” DFB said in a statement.

“This line will also be taken should further players make demonstrations against racism and the death of Floyd over the course of upcoming matchdays,” it added.

DFB President Fritz Keller welcomed the decision taken by his body and praised its “far-sighted decision”. He also iterated that the players who chose to take a stand against racism had their respect.

“I welcome the control body’s far-sighted decision and am very pleased with it. The DFB is opposed to all forms of racism, discrimination and violence, and stands for tolerance, openness and diversity – all values that are also deeply ingrained with the DFB statutes. That’s why the players’ actions have our respect and understanding,” Keller said in a statement.