Bayern Munich continued their winning run after the resumption of Bundesliga 2019-20 and extended their lead at the top of the points with 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach. Second-placed Borussia Dortmund registered a 1-0 victory over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Leon Goretzka scored an 86th-minute winner off a delivery from Benjamin Pavard after capitalising on a lapse in concentration from the opponents’ defense which looked brilliant all throughout the match at the empty Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Bayern had opened the scoring in the 26th minute when Joshua Zirzkee was mistakenly fed by Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer in front of an unguarded net.

However, the visitors looked the better side as they took the attack to the table-toppers. After Jonas Hofmann was denied by VAR for offside, Manuel Neuer had to make some saves to keep his side in the lead. But it was Pavard’s own goal that brought Gladbach back into the contest in the 37th minute.

The win put Bayern Munich seven points clear at the top with just three rounds of matches left to be played.

The Bavarians were denied early title celebrations by Erling Braut Haaland earlier on the day. A draw for Dortmund and a victory for Bayern would have sealed the title for the latter, but Haaland kept his team afloat in the race with a stoppage-time winner.

The 19-year-old Norwegian netted the only goal of the match in the sixth minute of the stoppage time with a header from Manuel Akanji’s cross after his team slogged hard throughout the day at the Espirito Arena.

Earlier, Achraf Hakimi had missed the day’s first genuine chance after finding himself in a one-on-one situation with Dusseldorf goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier. Meanwhile, in the 65th, Raphael Guerreiro’s goal was denied by the VAR after it found that he had used his arm to control the ball.