Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijanldum has expressed his elation over the resumption of group training at the English Premier League clubs and said that like everyone he, too, was “really looking forward” to that.

“I’m really looking forward to that because you know, we all love football, we all love to play football, so we want to play as much as we can,” the club’s official website quoted Wijanldum as saying.

“Also, the moment and the situation we were in was quite good so it was really hard for us [professionally] that it stopped immediately after the game against Atletico Madrid. In two months we didn’t do something and we are happy that we can start again,” he added.

Liverpool players, like all other footballers of Premier League, are all set to resume non-contact group training on Wednesday at the club’s West Derby base.

“Yeah [I feel ready]. The results were also good because every time we do training the fitness team is looking at how we did and how fit we are, so everything is looking good. But of course it’s different when you are on the pitch and when you are playing with a team, different intensity and everything, so I think I am ready for it but we always have to see how ready and how far we are in our fitness,” he said.

“But that’s something for later. We are really happy that we can go on the pitch, play with each other and do the nice stuff because that’s what you miss the most and from there you can work to all the other things,” Wijnaldum added.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom government gave the Premier League a green light last week to resume the 2019-20 season in June. After the government’s green light, the club representatives in a meeting tried to chalk out a plan to resume the season.

The meeting saw the clubs discussing the plans laid under ‘Project Restart’ which was initiated with aims to see Premier League making a return by June.