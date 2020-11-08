Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Sunday informed that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

“Glad to share that my COVID test result is negative. Thank you for all the wishes. I again urge everyone to strictly follow guidelines. Stay safe,” Gambhir said in a tweet.

On Friday, a member at Gambhir’s home tested positive for Covid-19 after which he had gone into self isolation.

Gambhir retired from professional cricket in 2018. He was an integral part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 World T20 and the 2011 World Cup. He scored 75 against Pakistan in the final of the 2007 tournament and 97 in the final of the 2011 World Cup against Sri Lanka.

He played 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20Is for India, scoring 4,154, 5,238 and 932 runs respectively.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gambhir led the Kolkata Knight Riders to two titles, in 2012 and 2014.

Currently, he is serving as the Member of Parliament for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the East-Delhi constituency.