In a recent development, Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett has disclosed that Bale is in fact ‘not ecstatic’ at Madrid but will give his more than 100 per cent as long as he is part of the squad. The Welshman has been linked with a move out of the club post he was no longer in the plans of Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane even though he had a decent start to the season.

When Barnett was asked about the situation of Bale at Madrid, he claimed that the latter was never asked to leave the club and although he is ‘not ecstatic’ to be there, he will continue to give his everything as long as he is there.

“He was never asked to leave,” Barnett said on the Euro Leagues Podcast as quoted by Fox Sports Asia.

“He has a contract with Real Madrid and as long as they want him, there’s not much anyone can do about it.

“He’s not ecstatic. He has got a contract and as long as he is a Real Madrid player he will play at 100% – and do very well. He wants to win the championship and the European championship and everything else. It will not affect his performance,” he added.

“The facts and figures prove if he is on the field for Real Madrid they have a better chance of winning. No-one has ever accused him of not giving 100% and a 100% Gareth Bale is one of the best players in the world. The coach should be happy and honoured he is on the pitch for him.

“There’s no guarantee he is leaving. If the right opportunity came along for him and it’s something he wants to do we have to have a chat with the president of Real Madrid and see where we are,” he concluded.