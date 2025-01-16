Gambhir points at ‘indiscipline’ in Indian dressing room: Report

In the aftermath of consecutive Test series losses to New Zealand (3-0 whitewash at home) and Australia (3-1 loss in Australia), the BCCI’s review meeting in Mumbai last Saturday opened a can of worms with head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly complaining of indiscipline in the Indian dressing room, leading to the board implementing strict protocols on travel itineraries of immediate families of players during overseas tours.

Following the team’s return to the country from the forgettable tour Down Under, where Rohit Sharma & Co conceded the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to the Aussies for the first time in a decade, besides losing their chance to feature in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final, scheduled at the Lord’s in June, the captain and coach along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar met the BCCI top brass, including president Roger Binny and secretary Devajit Saikia, for a review meeting.

During the meeting, Gambhir had reportedly pointed fingers at the “indiscipline” in the dressing room, and suggested that family time be limited on both short and long tours. Going by the coach and a senior player’s suggestions, the board decided to revive the touring protocols for the national men’s team, including a restriction on how much time families can spend with players.

According to the rules, a player can be accompanied by his immediate family — spouse and children — for no more than 14 days on tours of 45 days or more, while during shorter tours, families can link up with the player only for a week

While these directions have been a part of player contracts, those were relaxed during the Covid-19 pandemic when players were given the option to make their families part of the team bubble, keeping their mental health in mind.

According to multiple sources, it was also revealed that during the entire tour of Australia that started a week before the opening Test in Perth, from November 22, last year and ran till January 5, there was only one team dinner, dropping enough hints of the team split by factions.

Another suggestion that came from a senior player during the meeting was to withhold match fees from players who choose to skip domestic tournaments.

It has been learnt that the board, in a bid to promote a more professional and unified team culture, has also decided to bar any independent transport for players while commuting for practice and matches, while any extra luggage, exceeding the limit of 150 kgs, will be at their own expense.

Additionally, sources revealed that the BCCI has also decided to bar personal staff (including cooks, hairdressers, stylists) from accompanying the players.