Former PCB chairman Shahryar Khan passes away

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and career diplomat, Shahryar M. Khan passed away in Lahore on Saturday. He was 89 and is survived by his wife and four children.

Khan had two stints as PCB chairman, between 2003 and 2006 and then 2014 to 2017. He was also a manager of the Pakistan team on two occasions, including the historic tour of India in 1999.

Mohsin Naqvi, the current PCB chair said: “On behalf of the PCB, I express my deep condolences and grief over the passing of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan. He was a fine administrator and served Pakistan Cricket with utmost dedication.”

Pakistan Cricket will stay indebted to the late Shaharyar Khan for his commendable role as head of the board and for his services in the growth and development of the game in the country,” he added.

Born on March 29, 1934 in Lucknow, Khan hailed from a family with a rich cricketing legacy, being the cousin of former India captain Nawab Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

After receiving his early education in Lucknow, Khan went on to pursue higher studies in England and migrated to Pakistan after partition in 1947. He embarked on a distinguished career as a diplomat, serving as Pakistan’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs.