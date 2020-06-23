In a recent development, former Milan and Italy forward Pierino Prati has passed away aged 73. He famously bagged a hat-trick in the final of the European Cup in 1969 as Milan pummelled Ajax 4 goals to 1.

Milan mourned the demise of Prati and shared a heartfelt tribute on Monday.

“Goodbye to a true Rossenoro legend. You were a shining light for us all and shall be dearly missed. Rest in peace Piero,” Milan’s official Twitter handle posted on Twitter.

Ha chiuso gli occhi un gigante della nostra Storia. Dal Bernabeu alla Bombonera: Piero Prati ha dato lustro in tutto il mondo ai colori rossoneri. Ciao Piero. Goodbye to a true Rossonero legend. You were a shining light for us all and shall be dearly missed: rest in peace Piero. pic.twitter.com/g6e7yH7SXY — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 22, 2020

Prati was part of the 1967-68 season Serie A winning Milan side and also won a couple of Coppa Italia trophies in 1971-72 and 1972-73 seasons apart from the European Cup in 1969.

With his national team Italy, he won the European Championship in 1968 and also became a FIFA World Cup runner-up in 1970.

Other than Milan, Prati also donned kits of top sides like Roma and Fiorentina and he also played for Rochester Lancers in the United States before hanging up his boots in 1981.