FM Nirmala Sitharaman to attend ADB’s Annual Meeting in Milan

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will lead an Indian delegation to attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of Asian Development Bank scheduled to be held in Milan, Italy, between Sunday and Wednesday, a finance ministry release Sunday said.

The meetings will be attended by official delegations of the Board of Governors of ADB, official delegations of ADB members and international financial institutions.

The finance minister will participate in the Annual Meeting’s focal events including the Governors’ Business session, Governor’s Plenary Session and as a panellist in the ADB Governors’ Seminar on “Cross-Border Collaboration for Future Resilience”.

On the sidelines of the event, the finance minister will also hold bilateral meetings with finance ministers of Italy, Japan, and Bhutan as well as heads of other international organisations, besides meeting global think-tanks, business leaders and CEOs in Milan.

She is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in Milan and also address a plenary session at the Bocconi University on “Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience.”