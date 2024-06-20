Former India pacer David Johnson passed away aged 52

Former India pacer David Johnson passed away on Thursday in Bengaluru at the age of 52.

Born on October 16, 1971, in Arasikere, Karnataka, Johnson made his mark in the mid-1990s when he debuted for India against Australia in October 1996. His introduction to the international arena was nothing short of sensational, as he clocked a remarkable bowling speed of 157.8 km/h, making him one of the fastest bowlers of his time.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote on ‘X’, “Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered.”

David Johnson, a quick bowler on the short side, was brought into the Indian team due to his outstanding performances on the home circuit. In the Ranji Trophy season of 1995–96, he took 10 wickets giving away 152 runs against Kerala, which was his best match total. As a result, he gained recognition on a national level and debuted in the 1996 Ferozshah Kotla one-off Test against Australia.

In first-class cricket, he picked up 125 wickets in 39 games, at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 47.4. Generally a lower-order batter, he also had a hundred to his name in first-class cricket.

In 33 List A games, he had 41 wickets. His last game of competitive cricket was in the Karnataka Premier League in 2015.

Due to an injury, Srinath was not available for India, hence Johnson was called up to the team. In the second innings, bowling in combination with Venkatesh Prasad, his teammate from Karnataka, he took Michael Slater’s wicket.

Then Johnson traveled on the South Africa trip, but he was only able to participate in the first Test match, where he claimed the wickets of McMillan and Herschel Gibbs.

His contributions to Karnataka cricket and his exceptional speed were fondly remembered by teammates and fans alike. Indian cricket legend Anil Kumble expressed his sorrow on social media ‘X’, “Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon ‘Benny’!”