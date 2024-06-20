Former India quick David Johnson passes away

Former India fast bowler David Johnson passed away on Thursday. He was 52 and is survived by his wife and two children.

According to a Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) official, Johnson tragically passed away after falling from the balcony of his fourth-floor apartment in Kothanur at around 10:30 am Thursday morning. It has been learnt that Johnson was discharged from hospital three days ago after receiving treatment for stomach pain and extreme gout for the past one week.

Johnson broke into the Indian team after an impressive show for Karnataka in domestic cricket. He recorded figures of 10 for 152 against Kerala in the 1995-96 Ranji Trophy season.

He made his Test debut in the Delhi Test against Australia in 1996 as a replacement for injured Javagal Srinath and operated alongside his Karnataka team-mate Venkatesh Prasad. He then went on a tour of South Africa and played in the first Test. But lack of control meant his Test career lasted just two games, in which he picked up three wickets.

The former pacer’s sudden death has sent shockwaves through the cricket community, leaving many mourning the loss of a dedicated coach and former player.

Condoling his death, his former teammate and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family.”

BCCI secretary Jay Shah remembered the contributions from Johnson on his demise, “Deepest condolences to family and friends of our former Indian fast bowler David Johnson. His contributions to the game will always be remembered.”

Former India skipper and head coach Anil Kumble also penned his thoughts after losing his ex-Karnataka and India teammate. “Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon “ Benny”!”

In first-class cricket, he picked up 125 wickets in 39 games, at an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 47.4. He was also a handy lower-order batter, with a hundred to his name in first-class cricket.

In 33 List A games, he had 41 wickets. His last game of competitive cricket was in the Karnataka Premier League in 2015.