Former cricketer Karim wishes Irfan Khan on his birthday

Syed Saba Karim a former Indian cricketer and a right-handed batsman and a wicket-keeper wishes all-rounder Irfan Khan on his birthday on the ‘Koo app’.

Wishing Irfan Pathan, Karim wrote in Hindi on the micro-blogging platform, “Happy Birthday to the seam and swing king of Indian cricket who only at the age of 19, debuted in test cricket, made hattrick against Pakistan, 301 wickets in international cricket and has made over 2500 runs and only at the age of 20 took 11 wickets in a single test match.

Irfan Khan is a former Indian cricketer and actor. He was bowling all-rounder and a member of the Indian cricket team that won the inaugural 2007 ICC Twenty20 World Cup and also a member Indian cricket team that won the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Syed Saba Karim a former Indian cricketer and a former selector of the Indian team is an active Koo contributor who writes from time to time on current cricket related affairs.