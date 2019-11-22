A FIFA delegation will be touring India from November 26 to December 1 to inspect potential venues for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup. The delegation will be visiting stadiums in Kolkata, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Navi Mumbai.

“The FIFA & LOC delegation will be inspecting each stadium and all the designated training sites in each city to evaluate the progress made towards the preparation for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup to be held in India between 2nd and 21st November 2020,” the local organising committee (LOC) said in a statement.

FIFA Tournament and Events division’s Oliver Vogt will also tour India for the inspection of the venues. The delegation is expected to inspect each venue and all training sites that have been designated in each city will also be the subject of a thorough inspection.

The delegation will be visiting Kolkata first on November 27 followed by Guwahati on November 28. Bhubaneswar will be the next stop they make on November 29 and then they travel to Ahmedabad on November 30. Navi Mumbai is the last stop they will be making on December 1.

The inspection will be done to evaluate the progress made by India to host the major tournament next year. Earlier in March this year, FIFA Council had chosen India over France as the host for the seventh edition of the Under-17 women’s World Cup.

The official emblem of the tournament was launched in a star-studded event at the Gateway of India in Mumbai on November 2, exactly a year before it gets away in 2020.

In their preparation for the World Cup, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) conducted the U-17 Women’s Championship 2019 in Kalyani featuring 73 players.

The tournament, which ran for seven days from November 11, had four teams Panthers, Tigresses, Lionesses and Cheetahs facing each other once in a round-robin format before the top two played the final.

(With inputs from IANS)