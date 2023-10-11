FIBA postpones Israeli clubs’ Champions League openers

The Basketball Champions League announced that the two games of the opening week of the Regular Season that involve the two participating clubs from Israel have been postponed in view of the current security situation in Israel.

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Israel Basketball Association (IBBA) announced the change in separate statements on Tuesday.

Consequently, the game between Hapoel Bank Yahav Jerusalem and SL Benfica that was initially scheduled for Tuesday October 17 and the game between Telekom Baskets Bonn and Hapoel Holon, initially scheduled for Wednesday October 18, will be rescheduled for a later date.

Meanwhile, Israel’s two opening matches in the Women’s handball Euro 2024 qualifiers, against Slovakia away on Wednesday and at home against Germany on Saturday, were also postponed, according to the European Handball Federation, Xinhua reports.

In addition, the Israel Handball Association said that foreign players from most of the women’s and men’s leading teams in Israel have left the country due to the security situation.