Federer, Djokovic & Co. hit London for Laver Cup photo shoot

Before play begins on Friday’s Laver Cup at The O2 Arena, the tennis stars including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, gathered on Wednesday for the event’s official group photo near the Tower Bridge and the Tower of London.

With the caption, “Ready to take on the World @CasperRuud98, @andy murray, @DjokerNole, @cam norrie, @steftsitsipas,” Federer shared a snapshot on Twitter with Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Casper Rudd.

The event, which sees Team Europe face Team World in a combination of singles and doubles matches, was founded by Federer in 2017 and named after Rod Laver. The Australian, who won 11 major titles joined the teams for the shoot, pictured below on the boat as it passed The O2.

Casper Ruud, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic, Murray, Federer and alternate Matteo Berrettini will represent Team Europe at The O2, with captain Bjorn Borg leading the side.

Captain John McEnroe will be aiming to guide Team World to its first victory against Team Europe. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock and alternate Tommy Paul make up his squad.

The players and leaders joked around and played games as they took in the sights of London before the real business in London started on Friday.

Twenty-time Grand Slam singles winner Roger Federer made his retirement from competitive tennis official on September 15. He stated that the Laver Cup will be his final ATP tour match. The 41-year-old hasn’t competed since Wimbledon 2021, when he underwent his third knee surgery.