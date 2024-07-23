‘Proud to get to do it one final time’: Andy Murray to retire after Paris Olympics

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray confirmed he will retire from tennis after the 2024 Paris Olympics via a social media post on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Scot, who made his first Olympic appearance in the Beijing Games in 2008, is planning to play in the singles and doubles in Paris, which will be his fifth Games.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament,” Murray wrote on X.

“Competing for Team GB has been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time!” he added.

The Briton bagged his first Olympic singles gold in the 2012 London Olympics, where he defeated Swiss legend Roger Federer in straight games.

In Rio 2016 Games, he became the first male tennis player to win two Olympic singles gold medal, when he beat Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro.

The tennis action in Paris begins at Roland Garros on July 27 and concludes on August 4, with medal rounds being played from August 2.