FC Barcelona bag 2-1 victory against Mallorca in LaLiga

FC Barcelona held on to defeat Mallorca in La Liga, snapping a run of three consecutive home defeats in all competitions. The Spanish side is currently sitting second in the league table and will probably finish as league runners up after their rivals Real Madrid bagged their 35th title recently at the Santiago Bernabeu.

FC Barcelona had never lost four consecutive games at the Nou Camp, and goals from Memphis Depay and Sergio Busquets ensured that history was not made.

Depay scored after taking down Jordi Alba’s pass, and Busquets doubled the lead after the break from outside the penalty box. With 10 minutes remaining, Antonio Raillo pulled one back for the visitors. The Mallorca captain deflected Salva Sevilla’s free kick with his knee, but the visitors never threatened to equalise.

With four games remaining, Xavi’s side has returned to second place in the table, 15 points behind champions Real Madrid and two points ahead of third-placed Sevilla. Mallorca are 16th in the table, one point above the relegation zone.

(Inputs from IANS)