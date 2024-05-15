La Liga 2023-24: Focus on Sevilla in key survival battles in Spanish top-flight

Wednesday is a key day for the future of three (and perhaps four) clubs battling to avoid relegation from La Liga 2023-24. The key game is in Seville, where third-from-bottom Cadiz, who currently occupy the final relegation spot, visit a Sevilla side with little more than pride to play for.

A 1-0 win at home to Las Palmas at the weekend kept Cadiz’s survival chances alive and a win would take them to within just two points of Celta Vigo, who kick off their match at home to Athletic Club shortly after Cadiz’s game ends.

If Cadiz can take all three points, it would put a lot of pressure on Celta against Athletic Club who have a mathematical chance of still finishing fourth, reports Xinhua. Athletic welcome back defenders Yeray Alvarez and Aitor Paredes after suspension for the game, which comes 48 hours after the club bid an emotional ‘goodbye’ to captain Iker Muniain, who is leaving at the end of the season.

Rayo Vallecano are also in the relegation mix and go into their match at home to already-relegated Granada, with a six-point lead over Cadiz, meaning a win would almost certainly assure their survival thanks to a better goal difference than the side from the south coast.

Granada’s relegation has been confirmed ahead of their 4-0 weekend defeat to Real Madrid, but Rayo shouldn’t be overconfident after losing to relegated Almeria less than a fortnight ago.

Wednesday’s final match is a Madrid derby between Getafe and Atletico Madrid, with Atletico travelling to the south of the city knowing a win would confirm their place in next season’s Champions League.