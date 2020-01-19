Fantasy11 Team IND vs AUS – Cricket Predictions Tips For Today’s Third ODI India vs Australia M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: After Australia thrashed India by 10 wickets in the first ODI of the three-match series, the hosts bounced back in Rajkot with a 36-run win. The decider ODI will be played in Bengaluru on Sunday, and considering the neck and neck fight between the two teams so far, the final match could go either way.

Fantasy11 Tips

Wicketkeeping: India wicketkeeper KL Rahul played a match-winning knock of 80 runs off 52 balls in the second ODI and his lightning hands behind the stumps has assured India won’t bother taking him for the same role in the third ODI. Rahul will certainly outplay Alex Carey, who failed to perform in the last match.

Batting: The potential of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli makes them the undisputed kings of the Fantasy XI team. But the prowess of in-form batsmen David Warner, Aaron Finch and Shikhar Dhawan will also be given equal weightage.

Bowling: Ace pacers Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will easily make a cut into the fantasy XI team. Meanwhile, Adam Zampa will also find a place in the team.

All-Rounder: Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja will fill the places of all-rounders in the team.

My Dream XI Team

Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli (c), Aaron Finch, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

SQUADS —

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Lokesh Rahul (w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube, KS Bharat

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb, D Arcy Short