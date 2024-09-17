Every game becomes important as WTC table is still quite open: Rohit

Gearing up for their second leg of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, two-time WTC finalists India, currently at the summit of the standings are leaving no loose ends.

Beginning with the two-Test series against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma’s men feature in 10 Tests in the ongoing season, with three more home Tests against New Zealand, and a five-game away series against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh, starting Thursday in Chennai, Rohit said that there were no easy games under the WTC cycle and each game counts as the WTC standings is still quite open.

“Every game we play is important. No dress rehearsal here (in the context of the Bangladesh series). Every game becomes important because of what is at stake. WTC. The (standings) table is still quite open. And every game is important,” Rohit said.

Rohit added that India’s focus would be to do well against all opponents irrespective of their strength or conditions.

“We have to focus on how we can win this series, and this Test. Rather than looking too far ahead.”

India’s upcoming Test schedule demands the team management to deal with the workload of their leading pacers, which Rohit feels is a part and parcel of the game. He also exuded confidence on the rising talents in India’s pace bowling pool.

“You want the best players to play all the games, but that’s not possible. You’ve to see what’s best for the team and manage your bowlers accordingly. We’ll monitor that for our bowlers. We’ve managed to do that in the England series. We got rest for Bumrah and Siraj,” he said.

“So, we will keep assessing them. You want everyone to play all the games, but it’s not in our hands. We saw exciting prospects in Duleep Trophy. I am not too worried about the kind of bowlers waiting in the wings,” he added.

Rohit backs KL Rahul’s return to Test cricket

The series also marks the comeback of batter KL Rahul to the Test setup. In the past year or so, the Karnataka batter has been battling injuries. During IPL 2023, he ended up hurting his hamstring that meant he missed a majority of the season and the final of the ICC World Test Championship as well.

He then made a roaring comeback during the Asia Cup last year with a century against Pakistan, and went on to regularly feature for India in Tests and ODIs including at the ODI World Cup. However, Rahul’s career once again suffered a setback when he complained of pain in his right quadriceps at the start of the England Test series at home in January after scoring 86 in Hyderabad. The result was him missing the remainder of the series which India went on to win 4-1.

The Bengaluru-based right-hander then made his competitive return in IPL 2024 where he led Lucknow Super Giants and his India comeback during the Sri Lanka tour in July-August. Recently, he featured in the first round of Duleep Trophy – a four-day red-ball competition that kickstarted India’s domestic season.

While there’s never been a doubt as to Rahul’s class, but an average of 34 in Tests doesn’t do justice to his potential in the format. Rohit opened up on Rahul’s scenario, hinting that the setup was completely behind the batter but it was upon him to understand his game better at 32 and decide on the direction of his Test career.

“Everyone has an up-and-down career. The kind of quality KL Rahul has, everybody knows. The message to him from our side was we want him to play all the games and bring the best out of him,” Rohit said.

“He has done well of late, (he) scored hundred against South Africa. Scored a good knock in Hyderabad, but unfortunately got injured. I hope he continues from where he left in Hyderabad. I don’t see any reason why he can’t flourish in Test cricket. Opportunities are there. Important for him to understand how he wants to take his career forward,” he added.

Against Bangladesh, Rahul is likely to be India’s preferred option ahead of Sarfaraz Khan.

Jaiswal, Sarfaraz, Jurel got everything to be India’s future all-format greats

The India captain is pleased with the progress of India’s rising stars in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Dhruv Jurel, stating that they had the makings of becoming all-format greats for India.

“They’ve everything that’s required to be a top player for India in all three forms. With time, we’ve to nurture and groom them well. They’re very hungry for success and to play for India.”

The trio stamped their authority in India’s previous WTC series against England, where the hosts made a remarkable comeback from being 0-1 down to eventually claim a 4-1 triumph.

Jaiswal was the highest run-getter in the series with 712 runs, while Sarfaraz and Jurel contributed with crucial knocks at key stages, with the latter also impressive with his glovework.

“Jaiswal had a great home series when we played last time. Jurel showed what he’s capable of as well, with the bat. Getting the tough runs. Sarfaraz as well, being fearless, not being too worried about what happens outside.

“You need all sorts of players who are fearless, cautious and responsible as well. We have that mix of everything and it’s a good sign,” Rohit said.