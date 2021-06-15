Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick scored twice to give his side a 2-0 win in their opening Euro 2020 game against Scotland at Hampden Park on Monday.

Schick’s finishing was the difference between the two sides, with his first goal in the 42nd minute coming from a smart header following Vladimir Coufal’s measured cross after the Scots failed to clear a corner.

Schick’s second in the 52nd minute was a work of art as he latched onto a rebound out of the Czech defence before hitting a 50-metre effort, which curled and dipped over the stranded David Marshall in the Scottish goal.

Scotland had bad news before kick-off with Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney forced to sit the game out with a knee injury. He was replaced by Liam Cooper in a three-man defence.

Unbeaten in their last five games and roared on by 12,000 fans at Hampden Park, Scotland kicked off looking to take the game to the Czechs, with Andy Robertson their main threat.

The Liverpool defender whipped in a low cross which Lyndon Dykes side-footed just wide in the 18th minute, before his curling shot was magnificently tipped over by Thomas Vaclik just after the half hour.

Another cross from Robertson produced a good defensive header from Ondrej Celustka as the Scots worked to get on top of a slightly scrappy encounter.

As the half came to an end, the Czechs exerted more pressure on the Scottish goal, forcing three consecutive corners, and after the Scots struggled to clear the ball, Schick, who had earlier headed over, opened the scoring after Coufal’s excellent cross in the 42nd minute.

In order to have a realistic chance of progressing to the knockout stages, Scotland need to avoid defeat against England at Wembley in their next game on June 18.