Former Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who moved to Barcelona in 2019 penning a five-year contract at Camp Nou, said that the players are enjoying working together.

The Frenchman scored in Barca’s 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday, registering his eighth goal in the league this season. However, the number could have been increased as he missed many chances in the second half.

“I’ve been here for six months and we still have to learn each other’s movements, and it will get better. Like I always say, we’re enjoying working together,” Griezmann was quoted as saying by Barca Blaugranes via Marca.

“Getafe are a difficult team. If you’re winning, it’s because of something. We wanted to stay calm and play the ball out well. It was really difficult for us, we suffered, but sometimes it’s good to suffer.

“The third (goal) was missing. I missed because it was on my wrong foot, the right one. I have to work on my right foot,” he added.

Barcelona’s victory on Saturday saw them register their third win on the trot in La Liga. The Blaugrana fought tooth and nail in the match against Getafe at Camp Nou. However, first-half goals from Griezmann (33rd minute) and Sergi Roberto (39th minute) saw them finishing with the favourable results.