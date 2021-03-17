England won the third T20 by 8 wickets. Apart from V Kohli’s unbeaten half-century in batting for India, R Pant remained on the pitch for a while. Y Chahal and W Sundar took 1–1 wickets in the bowlers, remaining were unsuccessful.

J Buttler’s unbeaten half-century and J Bairstow performed well for England and achieved the target given by India. In the bowlers, M Wood took 3 wickets and C Jordan took 2 wickets.

Details of England vs India: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:

The 4th T20 match of England tour of India pits England against India which starts on Thursday, March 18th at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Average score at the venue: 158

Pitch Behaviour: Balanced (Best suited for pacers)

Weather Prediction: Scattered Clouds

Temperature: Around 38 degrees Celcius

Probable XI: England

J Roy, J Buttler, D Malan, JBairstow, B Stokes, E Morgan, S Curran, C Jordan, J Archer, A Rashid, M Wood

Top Picks for England: J Roy, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, J Bairstow

Probable XI: India

V Kohli, SK Yadav, S Iyer, H Pandya, R Pant, W Sundar, Y Chahal, S Thakur, B Kumar, R Sharma, I Kishan

Top Picks for India: W Sundar, VKohllii, R Pant, R Sharma

Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team

WK– J Buttler, J Bairstow

Batsman– V Kohli, E Morgan, R Sharma, I Kishan

All Rounder – B Stokes, W Sundar

Bowler – Y Chahal, A Rashid, C Jordan

Best Captain Picks – V. Kohli, E Morgan

Best Vice-Captain Picks – J Bairstow, R Sharma