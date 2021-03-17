England won the third T20 by 8 wickets. Apart from V Kohli’s unbeaten half-century in batting for India, R Pant remained on the pitch for a while. Y Chahal and W Sundar took 1–1 wickets in the bowlers, remaining were unsuccessful.
J Buttler’s unbeaten half-century and J Bairstow performed well for England and achieved the target given by India. In the bowlers, M Wood took 3 wickets and C Jordan took 2 wickets.
Details of England vs India: Paytm First Games Fantasy team predictions:
The 4th T20 match of England tour of India pits England against India which starts on Thursday, March 18th at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad.
Time: 7:00 PM IST
Average score at the venue: 158
Pitch Behaviour: Balanced (Best suited for pacers)
Weather Prediction: Scattered Clouds
Temperature: Around 38 degrees Celcius
Probable XI: England
J Roy, J Buttler, D Malan, JBairstow, B Stokes, E Morgan, S Curran, C Jordan, J Archer, A Rashid, M Wood
Top Picks for England: J Roy, E Morgan, B Stokes, J Buttler, J Bairstow
Probable XI: India
V Kohli, SK Yadav, S Iyer, H Pandya, R Pant, W Sundar, Y Chahal, S Thakur, B Kumar, R Sharma, I Kishan
Top Picks for India: W Sundar, VKohllii, R Pant, R Sharma
Suggested Paytm First Games Fantasy Team
WK– J Buttler, J Bairstow
Batsman– V Kohli, E Morgan, R Sharma, I Kishan
All Rounder – B Stokes, W Sundar
Bowler – Y Chahal, A Rashid, C Jordan
Best Captain Picks – V. Kohli, E Morgan
Best Vice-Captain Picks – J Bairstow, R Sharma