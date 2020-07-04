In a recent development, England have announced a 13-man squad for the first Test of the three-match Test series against West Indies commencing on 8 July at the Ageas Bowl. Other than the squad, as many as nine players will remain at the venue as Test reserves. Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that Stokes would replace Joe Root as a skipper.

Root, who has returned to Sheffield to be at the birth of his second child, had to leave the bio-secure environment in Southampton earlier this week. He will self-isolate for seven days before joining the squad ahead of the second Test at the Old Trafford. The second Test is set to commence from 16 July.

Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali have been left out of the squad for the opening Test match. Both the teams would be seen wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ logo on the collar of their shirts to show solidarity with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement which has been going on since the death of Geoge Floyd in US.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Rory Burns, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler (wk), Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone.