In a recent development, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) on Monday has stated that it has received an official “Letter of Intent” from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.

The ECB has stated in its official release that it is waiting for the Indian government to give a final confirmation to go ahead with the high-profile cricket tournament.

“We have received the (official) letter and now wait on the decision from the Indian Government which will ink the final deal,” ECB Secretary-General Mubashshir Usmani was quoted as saying in the ECB statement.

Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) confirms that they have received the official ‘Letter of Intent’ from BCCI to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). 👉 https://t.co/7xAkrsi71U — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) July 27, 2020

“There are many factors which influence the operations and logistics of hosting what is the world’s most exciting, popular and lucrative tournament,” said Usmani.

“This is a massive movement of people and equipment and we now need to bring in the experts to discuss all aspects of UAE hosting the IPL,” he added.

“This includes the Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Sports Councils, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah Tourism Bodies and the respective Government entities – such as the Police Forces and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, all who have had strong, proven experience in such activities and we will work together to ascertain the best practices to support and deliver on a successful edition,” Usmani said.

Notably, UAE had earlier hosted a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2014 due to general elections back in India. That experience puts the country in a better position to host the tournament.

“We have a sound, solid understanding of what is required, and to whom we need to consult and engage with from this early stage through to close of the tournament,” he said.

Arguably the biggest cricketing spectacle on the planet was scheduled to commence on 29 March but was postponed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.