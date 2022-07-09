Elena Rybakina beats Ons Jabeur to clinch maiden Wimbledon title

Elena Rybakina has finaly got her hands on her maiden Grand Slam trophy having beaten Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2 and 6-2 in the Wimbledon Women’s Singles final at the centre court on Saturday.

Rybakina won the second set 6-2 after breaking Ons Jabeur twice. After winning the first set 6-3, Jabeur faltered in the second as Rybakina took control. Rybakina’s stroke play was emphatic, while Jabeur struggled to keep up with her opponent’s pace.

However, Rybakina grabbed on to the much needed momentum after the second set and rallied through the third one with her physical prowess and technique to finish the third 6-2 in the end.

The Tunisian powerhouse struggled with her returns as Rybakina challenged her authority.

Earlier, Rybakina defeated Ajla Tomljanovic 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the quarterfinals before defeating Simona Halep in the final with identical sets of 6-3. Ons Jabeur, on the other hand, defeated Marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals before defeating Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the final.

Both players were chasing their first Grand Slam title. Jabeur had a 2-1 winning edge over Rybakina, with her most recent victory at the Chicago Open last year. However, the Russian Kazakhstan international managed to pull off a great victory in a clash of the opposites.