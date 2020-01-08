After a shaky start to their I-league 2019-20 campaign, East Bengal are reportedly looking to sign new Indian players in January as coach Alejandro Menendez Garcia has not yet made up his mind regarding any foreigners.

Following the club’s training session at the Salt Lake Stadium practice ground, East Bengal officials held a meeting with the coach pon Tuesday. Senior official Debabrata Sarkar informed that the meeting went well and the coach handed a list of few Indian players who could be roped in the transfer window of January.

“We had a discussion with the coach. The club president spoke to him and he is very happy with the performance of the coach. The coach gave us a few names of Indian footballers and we are trying to get them for him. But those players need to be free players or else we cannot get them now,” the official was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

On being asked if there will be any new foreign signing during the January window, he said, “Regarding foreigners, Alejandro said he will think about it and let us know in a few days.”

East Bengal are currently in the fourth position on the points table of the ongoing I-League with eight points from five matches. The Kolkata giants are also without the service of their marquee Spanish player Borja Gomez Perez.

East Bengal will next play a home game against Gokulam FC on 15th December before facing arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the first Kolkata derby of this year’s I-League on December 19.