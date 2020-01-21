East Bengal coach Alejandro Menendez has stepped down from his position with immediate effect on Tuesday. His resignation comes after the Red and Gold brigade lost the much-important Kolkata derby 1-2 against the arch-rivals, Mohun Bagan, on December 19.

“I am happy for the progress the club has made during my tenure as the head coach and I wish to see the new leadership to take this progress to the next level. I enjoyed my duration with the club and wish the team and the fans all the best,” Spanish coach Menendez was quoted as saying on the official statement released by the club.

The club have further informed that the existing coaching staff will continue to train the team until a new Head Coach is appointed.

“We admire the leadership of the Coach and the significant professional changes he brought at QEBFC in such a short period of time. He has led the team in the right direction, and we thank the coach for his contribution to the Club and wish him much success for the future,” Subrata Nag, CEO of Quess Corp said.

Despite the starting this year’s I-League on an unbeaten note, East Bengal lost three straight matches after the turn of the decade, including the first I-League derby of the season at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The Mariners rode on the goals of Joseba Beitia and Papa Babacar Diawara befoe Marcos De la Espada tried to bring some respite into East Bengal’s fortune.

Beitia opened the scoring of the day in the 18th minute. Diawara had doubled the lead for the Green and Maroon in the 65th minute. The solitary goal for East Bengal was scored in the 71st minute.