Kolkata giants East Bengal secured their first win of the I-League 2019-20 campaign by defeating Neroca FC 4-1 at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Tuesday.

Jaime Colado saw the back of the net twice from the penalty spot while Juan Mera and Marcus Espada scored one each to help the Red and Gold brigade register first win after two consecutive draws in the opening games.

Despite a jubilant 20,000 crowd backing Neroca FC, it was the visitors who looked more determined to win. Following a disallowed goal in the 19th minute, Coaldo opened the scoing of the day with his first penalty after Mera was brought down inside the Neroca penalty box Shaikhom Ronald Singh.

The hosts drew parity within 10 minutes after Taryk Sampson’s long delivery found Chanso Horam who skilfully guided it to Bou Bacar Diara for him to tap it in.

However, their party was not to last long as in the very next attack after the play restored, East Bengal took their lead back. Mera was on the scoresheet as he converted a brilliant free-krick from the edge of the penalty box in the 33rd minute.

The scoresheet remained the same until the players walked inside the tunnel for the break. The second half began with the visitors showing the same intensity.

East Bengal were handed another penalty after a Neroca player handed the ball inside his box. Colado stepped up again and beat the goalkeeper for the second time of the day to complete his brace.

The Alejandro Menendez-managed side put the final nail in the Nercoa coffin in the 65th minute. Espada scored with a brilliant hader off Pintu Mahata’s cross from outside the box.

With the win, East Bengal have taken their points tally to 5 points and sit at the 3rd position in the points table.