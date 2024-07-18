Shillong gears up to host Durand Cup for the first time

The three magnificent Trophies of the 133rd Durand Cup reached Shillong, signalling the entry of the Northeastern city in the list of host cities of the prestigious football tournament.

As the city geared up to host the tournament for the very first time, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma hailed the efforts of the Durand Cup organizing committee in bringing about this historic moment for the state, which would put Shillong on the football map of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma said, “Football is the most loved and followed sport in Meghalaya and it is an absolute honour for us to host the prestigious Durand Cup for the first time.”

“I will be rooting for our favourite Shillong Lajong, however we look forward to competitive and exciting football matches in the coming days and wish all visiting teams and guests a wonderful time in Shillong,” he added.

Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik also shared his thoughts, saying, “The Indian Army is proud to host this prestigious tournament in Shillong, as we continue with our commitment to spread the reach of the Durand Cup further into the region. We are sure that the football loving state of Meghalaya is ready for a grand spectacle and the youth will take immense inspiration by watching their favourite players in live action.”

The three trophies will tour the city and the surrounding districts, starting from the venue in the presence of Sangma, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Air Officer Commanding in Chief Eastern Air Command, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding 101Area, Maj Gen Rajesh A Moghe, VSM Vice Chairman Durand Cup Organising Committee and a number of senior military and civil officials.

The three trophies were flagged off on July 10 for a nationwide tour by the President Droupadi Murmu from the national capital.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city will host Group F consisting of local side Shillong Lajong FC, Indian Super League sides FC Goa, Hyderabad FC and Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army Football Club. The first match will be played between Shillong Lajong FC and Tribhuvan Army FC on August 2.

A total of 24 teams, including the three services teams and two Services teams from Nepal and Bangladesh, will be seen in action across 43 matches, which will be played in the four host cities of Kokrajhar, Shillong, Jamshedpur and Kolkata, which will also host the grand final on August 31 at the hallowed Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).