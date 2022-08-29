Durand Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan win Kolkata derby

Sumit Passi’s own goal gave ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) the famous Kolkata derby victory over Emami East Bengal (EEB) on Sunday during a Durand Cup Group B match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

ATKMB dominated the game in front of a crowd of more than 60,000 spectators. EEB also had chances, but had no goals after three games in the competition.

While EEB coach Stephen Constantine made up to five substitutions, some of which were forced owing to injuries to players like Ankit Mukherjee and V.P. Suhair, ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando used the same eleven from the derby. On this particular day, EEB wore the customary Red & Gold of the home team while ATKMB wore the white of the visiting team.

When Ashique Kuruniyan came through from the left in the 16th minute, he displayed some great skills to weave in past a few EEB players, but his effort from close on the left lacked direction. Both teams had started the game cautiously and understandably anxious. Liston Colaco was next, and he made an errant attempt.

Ivan Gonzalez, a Spanish defender for EEB, grabbed a loose ball in the 34th minute that was around 10 yards inside the ATKMB half. He then launched a pile-driver that forced Vishal Kaith, the goalkeeper for ATKMB, to dive full-stretch, but it soared comfortably over the crossbar.

After it appeared that the first half would end in a draw, ATKMB scored in the second minute of stoppage time when a corner kick from Liston bounced awkwardly in front of EEB goalkeeper Kamaljit and hit Sumit Passi, who then deflected the ball inside.

Coach Constantine made three substitutions, replacing Angousana, Eliandro, and Jerry with Aniket Jadhav, Cleiton Silva, and Himanghsu Jangra, and EEB came out strong to start the second half.

Aniket found a gap right away, but his attempt to volley from inside the area was unsuccessful. Sumit Passi then attempted a free-kick but also missed the mark.

In the 54th minute, ATKMB struck back right away. Liston and Ashique combined well in the centre, and after a mistake on the defensive end, the latter found himself in front of Kamaljeet. To his credit, the goalkeeper stretched out and made a great stop.

Florentine Pogba ran behind the loose ball after ATKMB won a free-kick in the 57th minute, but Cypriot defender Charambalos Kyriacou, who had originally given away the free-kick, stopped him from scoring.

The hour mark was when both coaches made adjustments. In contrast to EEB, which replaced Souvik Chakrabarti with Amarjit Kiyam, ATKMB rested Boumous and added Manvir Singh as an offensive addition. Then, ATKMB gradually but steadily started to control the midfield thanks in large part to some excellent performance by Man of the Match Carl McHugh.

However, neither club was able to score, and to the delight of their fans, ATKMB earned the victory.

However, the Group is still up for grabs since none of the five teams have formally announced their knockout round spots.

In their last matchup on August 31 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, ATKMB will be the first of the two rivals to return to the field, while EEB will play Mumbai City FC on September 3 at the same location.

(Inputs from IANS)