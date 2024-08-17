Sunday’s Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal cancelled

The Durand Cup 2024 group stage match between football giants East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, slated to be held on August 18 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata has been cancelled due to potential security issues in the wake of RG Kar protests.

According to close sources, the decision to cancel the much-anticipated derby was taken due to security reasons as massive protests are currently underway in the city after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College.

As a result, both teams will be awarded a point each while the fans will get a full refund for the tickets they bought.

Due to the cancellation and sharing of the points, Mohun Bagan progressed to the quarterfinals after topping the group with seven points. East Bengal also have seven points but a lesser goal difference puts them in the second spot.

However, East Bengal can still make it through to the quarterfinals as one of the two best second-placed teams along with Punjab FC. The last spot in the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup will be decided in the game between FC Goa and Shillong Lajong, in a winner-takes-all contest.

Apart from the two Kolkata giants, Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters, Indian Army and NorthEast United have already made it through to the last-eight stage.

The quarterfinals begin on August 21. Three matches will take place in Jamshedpur, while one match is scheduled at Kokrajhar. The two semifinals and the final are also scheduled at the Salt Lake Stadium.

But if sources are to be believed, then the three matches could be shifted out of Kolkata due to security reasons.