Dream11 IPL SRH vs KXIP: Dream11 Prediction Tips For Today’s Indian Premier League Match Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad both will be desperate to get back to the winning ways on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium.

While Kings XI Punjab have witnessed some great individual performances not translating into two points for them, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been a story of all-round failure whenever they have lost this season.

KL Rahul’s team are currently languishing at the bottom with just two points from five matches, while Hyderabad are at sixth with two points more.

A concern for Kings XI Punjab has been the failure of their middle-order. Thus, most of the batting remains dependable on the opening pair of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell seems nowhere near his usual brilliance.

In bowling, other than Mohamed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin, no one has performed as per expectations.

For Hyderabad as well, the problem in middle and lower-middle order looms large with. Their bowling has been mediocre to say the least and with Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s departure due to injury, the misery is likely to continue for David Warner’s men.

Dream11 IPL SRH vs KXIP Prediction Tips

Wickekeeper: KL Rahul should be an automatic choice for the role. He should also be the captain.

Batsmen: David Warner, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg. Pandey can be named the vice-captain.

All-rounders: Rashid Khan and Abhishek Sharma.

Bowlers: Mohamed Shami should be the leading pacer alongside Sheldon Cottrell. Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin can be the spinners.

Dream11 IPL SRH vs KXIP Team

KL Rahul (C, WK), David Warner, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey (VC), Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Mohamed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Murugan Ashwin.

Dream11 IPL SRH vs KXIP Predicted 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan. Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (C), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cottrell