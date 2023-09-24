Dravid’s elder son Samit named in Karnataka squad for Vinoo Mankad trophy

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid’s elder son, Samit has been named in Karnataka’s 15-member squad for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy – the premier domestic Under-19 tournament, which will be held in Hyderabad from October 12 to 20.

Dravid’s younger son Anvay is the captain of the state’s Under-14 team.

Meanwhile, Samit, who turns 18 on the eve of the competition, will make his debut in the Under-19 circuit after having represented the state at the Under-14 level.

His illustrious father had also represented Karnataka at all the age group levels and the senior state side during his playing days.

Dravid Sr, who is currently engaged with the national side in the three-match ODI series against Australia, will however, not have the opportunity to watch his elder son in action as the tournament will clash with the ICC ODI World Cup, which begins on October 5.

The Indian cricket team has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series after defeating Australia in the first one-dayer in Mohali.