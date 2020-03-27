Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes to push players to maintain their fitness level during the global lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is unrealistic as there is no concrete timetable when football will return.

Due to the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 750 people and affected over 14,500 people in the United Kingdom, has forced the leagues and tournaments of all the divisions there, including the Premier League, into a standstill like most of Europe.

FA last week extended the suspension of all forms of professional games till April 30. But with the accelerating situation in the UK, the return of football in the first week of May remains highly unlikely.

“It is very difficult at the moment because we have got nothing concrete in front of us. We have seen that things can change very quickly, so we can only go by the dates we have been given. At the moment it looks like May 1 or the end of April,” Lampard said in a FaceTime interview with Chelsea’s official club app.

“But daily or probably weekly we are looking at it, saying: ‘well, how do we train? What does it look like? The last thing I want to do at this moment when the players are in this position when we don’t know when the games are going to be is to try and push and push and push for no reason,” the former England international added.

Chelsea’s 19-year-old forward Callum Hudson-Odoi had tested positive for COVID-19 during the initial days of the outbreak in England, forcing the club officials to order self-isolation to the full men’s squad and the coaching staff.

However, Lampard had informed last week that Hudson-Odoi has recovered. “I’m happy to say that in Callum’s case, he has made great progress and almost feels his usual self, which is obviously the news we all want to hear,” the former Chelsea midfielder said.