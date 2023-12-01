Disciplined Australia restrict India to 174/9 in fourth T20I

Runs, runs and runs; that’s been the theme of the series so far but with bigger boundaries at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, making its T20I debut, the script wasn’t on expected lines as Australia opting to field on winning another toss, utilized the conditions to peg back India inside the first 10, before Rinku Singh provided the impetus to help the hosts post a sub-par 174 for 9.

India lost a heap of wickets in a span of 13 runs after Yashasvi Jaiswal provided the hosts with yet another flying start before departing on the final ball of the powerplay with the team racing away to 50. Jaiswal slammed a 28-ball 37, laced with six boundaries and a six, to set the tone before falling to Aaron Hardie.

Shreyas Iyer, who returned as the vice-captain for the final two T20Is, walked into the Playing XI straightway, but departed for a single digit score after failing to clear long-on and in no time, India were tottering at 63 for 3, as skipper Suryakumar Yadav (1) walked back after nicking one behind.

Fresh from a century in Guwahati, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was once again expected to resurrect the Indian innings, with Rinku Singh (46 off 29 balls) in company. Gaikwad, who till now was content playing the second fiddle, decided to switch gears and succeeded for a while as the left-right combo produced 48 runs for the fourth wicket to help India get past the three-figure mark, before the Maharashtra right-hander fell to leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha in his attempt to go aerial on consecutive occasions. Gaikwad departed after scoring a 28-ball 32, containing three fours and a six.

At the other end, Rinku did not let the pressure of rebuilding the innings get into him, and focused on playing his natural game, launching Matthew Short for a six even as new man Jitesh Sharma announced his arrival by dispatching off-spinner Chris Green to the cleaners twice in a span of three deliveries to spoil his debut. And just when Rinku and Jitesh looked set to launch the fireworks with their fifth wicket stand flourishing to 56 runs, the visitors clawed back into the game with the wicket of the right-hander, departing for a 19-ball 35, laced with a boundary and three sixes.

Axar Patel soon departed for a duck, before Rinku fell four shy of a half century, but ensured that the bowlers got a defendable score.

Earlier, both teams made wholesale changes to the playing XI with India resting the likes of Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Tilak Varma to bring in Iyer, Jitesh Sharma, Mukesh Kumar and Deepak Chahar. Australia, meanwhile, came up with five changes, mostly because the likes of Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis flew back home after being part of the World Cup-winning side. Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Ben McDermott, Matthew Short and Josh Phillips got an opportunity to help Australia level the series.