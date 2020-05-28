The fans of former India skipper MS Dhoni are on cloud nine as #Dhoninevertires trends on Twitter on Thursday.

Notably, Dhoni, who was longing to return to competitive cricket after a gap of more than eight months, was about to make a comeback with the IPL 2020. But as the cash-rich league is postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, there have been quite a few debates on his future with an eye on the World T20 because head coach Ravi Shastri had earlier stated that the IPL would decide if Dhoni would be a part of the team for the showpiece event.

The T20 World Cup 2020 is slated to be played in the October-November window but given the ongoing crisis due to COVID-19, the tournament is likely to either get postponed or cancelled.

In such a tensed scenario, chances of a comeback for Dhoni seem bleak but the fans are still expecting a last innings from the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Here are some of the tweets on #Dhoninevertires:

You don’t play for the crowd, you play for the country. ❤️#DhoniNeverTires pic.twitter.com/2r3rEqWTeo — Karthick (@siva_karthick7) May 28, 2020

Waking up to see #DhoniNeverTires trending🥺He never tires and will be back soon 💙 pic.twitter.com/tux8xUjtVb — Maanya (@Maanya_7) May 28, 2020

There are many cricketers but my favourite cricketer is dhoni no one replace his position in my heart.#DhoniNeverTires pic.twitter.com/hCDTNAAWtF — Shivani Singh (@Shivani_singh26) May 28, 2020

About Dhoni:

Arguably the best finisher the world has ever seen, MS Dhoni is an inspiration to many young wicketkeeper-batsmen. His tactical acumen along with his lightning-fast hands makes him one of the finest men behind the stumps.

After leading India to the inaugural edition of T20 World Cup, the legend helped India to win 2011 ODI World Cup. Dhoni smashed 91 not out off 79 in the night of the final against Sri Lanka at Wankhede to see India lift the title after 28 years.