Dhoni spotted on the golf course with former US Prez Trump

India’s 2011 World Cup-winning former captain MS Dhoni was hosted by former US President Donald Trump to play golf at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Dhoni, who was earlier seen gracing the US Open men’s singles quarterfinals match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev, was seen in a video playing golf with Trump.

“Golf with @mahi7781, @realdonaldtrump and @rajiv.knack…….thank you Mr President for hosting us,” posted Hitesh Sanghvi on Instagram and shared the image.

In one of his Instagram stories, Sanghvi, a Dubai based businessman, posted a video where both Dhoni and Trump can be seen playing golf together.

Earlier this year, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper successfully underwent a surgery on his left knee in a Mumbai hospital, raising hopes of playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year. Dhoni had led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL title in 2023.

The seasoned stumper had played the entire IPL season with heavy strapping on his left knee after which he decided to go under the knife after consultations with sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, who is also on the BCCI medical panel and had performed surgeries on a number of top Indian cricketers.