Delhi HC stays BFI’s directive; allows polls pending final verdict

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the Boxing Federation of India’s (BFI) directive that only elected members of its affiliated state units could represent their respective states in the upcoming elections.

Hearing a petition filed by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association (DABA), Justice Mini Pushkarna ordered a stay on the BFI’s March 7 circular until the next hearing. “The operation of March 7 circular by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) is stayed till the next date of hearing,” the court stated.

The judge, however, clarified that the election process would proceed as scheduled, including the declaration of results, but the final outcome would remain subject to the court’s decision on the plea.

“It is clarified that the election process shall continue dehors the effect and operation of the March 7 circular. Election results shall be declared, which shall be subject to the outcome of the present petition,” the court said while adjourning the matter to August.

The elections are set to take place on March 28.

The controversy stems from the BFI’s final electoral college list, which excluded several nominees based on the March 7 directive. Among those left out were Rohit Jainendra Jain and Neeraj Kant Bhatt, nominated by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association. BJP MP Anurag Thakur, who was nominated by the Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association, was also declared ineligible on the same grounds.

Taking note of the concerns raised by the petitioner, the court issued notices to the Centre and BFI, directing them to submit their responses within four weeks.

Observing that the petitioner had established a prima facie case, the court remarked that not allowing them to participate in the elections would be prejudicial.

The BFI’s March 7 notice, addressed to all affiliated state associations, mandated that only “bona fide and duly-elected members during the annual general meeting (duly notified to BFI) of the state units affiliated with the BFI should be authorised to represent their respective states or union territories.”

Kalita hits back at Ajay Singh after suspension

A day after the BFI suspended its secretary Hemanta Kalita and treasurer Digvijay Singh over alleged financial irregularities, Kalita hit back at the incumbent president Ajay Singh while dismissing the charges as baseless and said that he and the treasurer would take the legal route.

Questioning the timing of the letter, Kalita said that since the election process has started and the Returning Officer has taken charge, the President has no power to share such a letter. “The RO has already taken over the election process of the federation, we are no longer the office bearers of the BFI,” Kalita told The Statesman.

Refuting all the allegations against him as baseless, he went on to add, “All financial transactions, including bank cheques are signed by the President and Treasurer only not by Secretary.”

The Assam Amateur Boxing Association secretary further claimed that the BFI chief is resorting to such tactics as he doesn’t have a majority in the upcoming election.