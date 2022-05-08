Delhi Capitals member tests Covid-positive ahead of match vs CSK: Report

According to Espncricinfo, the entire Delhi Capitals team has undergone a fresh round of Covid-19 tests after a member tested positive for the virus, and their match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) late on Sunday is in doubt.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play CSK in the late evening at the DY Patil Stadium, and according to the report, the players from both teams allegedly ‘mingled’ on Saturday during a training session.

According to the report, the IPL officials have asked the Delhi Capital players to remain in their hotel rooms until further notice.

The report also said that a Capitals member testing for Covid-19 was first reported by Indian Express, which said that “the person who tested positive was sharing a room with another player”.

The IPL has not issued a statement regarding the positive test or whether the match will take place.

Earlier this season, the virus struck the Delhi Capitals, with several of their players testing positive for Covid-19 ahead of their game against the Punjab Kings on April 20. The game, which was supposed to be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune, was instead played at the Brabourne Stadium.

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, physiotherapist Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Dr Abhijit Salvi, and social media content team member Akash Mane all tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the venue change. On April 15, Farhart was the first to test positive for Covid-19, followed by Kumar on April 16. Marsh, Dr. Salvi, and Mane then returned positive Covid-19 results on April 18.

Ricky Ponting, the head coach of the Delhi Capitals, has also been ordered to isolate for five days after a family member tested positive.

(Input from IANS)