In his first official statement after his appointment as the senior selection committee chief on Thursday, Sunil Joshi has stated that it is a great chance to serve Indian cricket yet again and it is a great honour and privilege.

Notably, Joshi played as many as 15 Test matches and 69 ODIs for India between 1996 and 2001 in which he picked 41 and 69 wickets respectively. He also has rich coaching experience as he has coached state sides like UP and Jammu and Kashmir in the past. He was also part of the Bangladesh support staff until the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

“I deem it an honour and a privilege to serve our beloved country again. I am thankful to the CAC Chairman Mr Madan Lal, Mr R P Singh and Madam Sulakshana Naik for considering my candidature,” the former India spinner told PTI.

It is worth highlighting that the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, RP Singh and Sulakshana Naik included Joshi and Harvinder Singh to the five-member selection panel. While Joshi was picked from the south zone, Singh was included from the central zone.

The first assignment of the newly appointed selection panel will be choosing the team for the home ODI series against South Africa beginning 12 March in Dharamsala.