I dedicate my 24th World Cup title to my mother: Pankaj Advani

We all know of the unstoppable Champion, Pankaj Advani who has carved a remarkable history. The golden boy has garnered 24 World titles in his bright 18 years of sporting career.

However, we don’t know of the person who gave Pankaj all the courage and motivation. It’s none other than Pankaj Advani’s mother – Kajal Advani. Pankaj Advani was a mere 6-year-old kid when he lost his Father. Pankaj Advani’s mother took the responsibility of two young kids all alone on her shoulder after the demise of Arjan Advani, Pankaj Advani’s Father. She never gave up. In fact, she raised Pankaj and his brother Shree with immense strength and made them what they are today.

“Mom’s tremendous strength helped her evolve to get through such a difficult phase dumped off on us and I feel we’ve got our toughness our mental strength from her, that whatever life throws at you be strong to face it and face it without shying away from the situation deal with it maturely. Happy birthday my dearest darling! You have been my guiding light, and continue to be my pillar of strength and support. Happy birthday to my dearest and most awesome Mom. I want to dedicate my latest, 24th World Cup victory to you on this very special day. Love you. We all should truly salute Champions like Kajal Advani,” he said.