Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq believes everyone wants to see the T20 World Cup and that’s why a decision over the showpiece event should be taken after due consideration.

The tournament, currently scheduled to be held from October 19 to November 15 in Australia, is under a cloud of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The logistics of hosting 16 teams is not easy but the authorities should give it time and wait for a month or more before taking any decision,” Misbah said in an interview to YouTube channel, Cricket Baaz.

“Everyone wants to see the T20 World Cup. It would be the best product to highlight cricket once activities resume internationally.”

The window of October to November is also a period that the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is looking at as a potential period to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL). But they have made it clear that is only if the ICC decides to postpone the showpiece event.

Misbah also said that their upcoming tour to England, currently slated to take place in July and August, will not be easy for either the players, coaches or anyone as circumstances are not ideal for cricket.

Pakistan and England cricket boards are currently working on making the tour — consisting of three Tests and as many T20Is — possible in a bio-security environment

“But there is a feeling of depression right now all over the world because of this COVID-19 problem and with sports suspended there is no entertainment. People want to move on so I think we must give it a try,” Misbah said.

“The idea is to first have one to one training then increase the number of players to groups. We need to get together and train to be prepared for a comeback to cricket,” he added.

When cricket resumes, new rules will come into place which include ban on usage of saliva for shining the ball amid others.

“It is not going to be easy also getting used to new rules like not applying saliva sweat to shine the ball. I am hoping a three-week camp in Pakistan and then more practice in quarantine in England should get the players prepared,” Misbah said.