De Kock announces ODI retirement after ICC World Cup 2023

South Africa opener Quinton de Kock on Tuesday announced sudden retirement from ODIs, effective after the conclusion of the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 in India in October-November.

The announcement came minutes after Cricket South Africa (CSA) named him in the World Cup squad of 15, headed by Temba Bavuma.

De Kock, 30, has played 140 ODIs so far, aggregating 5,966 runs at an average of 44.85 with 17 centuries and 29 half-centuries. As a wicket-keeper, de Kock has 183 catches and 14 stumpings.

He was a part of the South Africa squad in the previous two editions of the ICC World Cup where he has scored 450 runs in 17 matches at an average of 30. De Kock also captained South Africa in eight ODIs, out of which they won four and lost three.

His availability for South Africa had become an issue after he signed up for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia. It meant he was likely to make himself unavailable for the home white-ball series against India, from December 10 to 21, which would clash with the BBL running from December 10 to January 5. He is also a part of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

De Kock had similarly announced a sudden retirement from Tests as well, in December 2021, citing he wanted “to spend more time with his growing family”.

Commenting on De Kock’s decision to retire from ODIs, CSA Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said, “Quinton de Kock has been a really good servant to South African cricket. He set the benchmark with his attacking batting style and was a key member of the squad for a number of years.”

“He also wore the captain’s armband and that is an honour that very few people get to hold.”

“We understand his decision to step back from ODI cricket and we want to thank him for his service over the years. We wish him well for the future but still look forward to seeing him represent the Proteas in T20I cricket,” he added.

South Africa will start their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against Sri Lanka on October 7 in Delhi.