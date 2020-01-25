The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) on Friday announced that it had dissolved its league committee and announced the chairman and convenor of the new committee. While Naresh Kumar Sharma remains chairman, Pradeep Agarwal has been announced as convenor in place of Mahesh Bhati.

“The previous league committee has been dismantled and shall cease to have any authority,” said the DDCA in a circular.

“With immediate effect, the new chairman and convenor shall take all policy decisions regarding DDCA League Match fixtures, ground bookings and shall manage the affairs of the DDCA League 2020-21, till other members of the league committee are appointed in due course.”